No samples taken even as Pinjore man cremated under Covid protocol

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:35 IST

An 89-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at his home in Pinjore on Friday. His son was tested positive for coronavirus after he developed flu-like symptoms on Thursday. It is suspected that the elderly man died of Covid-19. However, the health department cremated the body as per Covid protocol, but no sample was taken after the person’s death.

The victim’s son said: “My father was not a Covid-19 patient. On Friday, I was tested positive for Covid-19 and the authorities suspected that my father might also have the infection.”

“A few days ago my father was operated as he had a urinary tract infection. On Friday morning, he complained of uneasiness and died at around 5 am,” he said adding that the health authorities did not collect his father’s sample posthumously but cremated the body as per Covid protocol.

He said as per WHO guidelines only one family member was allowed to attend the funeral.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said: “It is still a suspected Covid-19 death. With the shortage of ambulances and with three bodies of Covid-19 victims left to be cremated, we have to ensure the safety of other persons. We presume that there were 50% chances that the elderly man was Covid-19 positive. With the rising Covid-19 cases and limited resources, it really doesn’t matter if one number goes up and down, what matters is ensuring the safety of people.”

Public health expert and former dean of PGIMER Rajesh Kumar said: “The Centre has given instructions that on death certificate, there is a provision to declare suspected Covid-19 death on the basis of clinical grounds. If a test is conducted and reports comes positive then the suspected death can be converted to positive death.”

He said that in this case the suspicion is quite high as his son was Covid-19 positive.