Noida authority cracks down on unauthorised buildings, farmhouses on Yamuna floodplains

Noida authority cracks down on unauthorised buildings, farmhouses on Yamuna floodplains

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday said it has launched a drive to crackdown against unauthorised farmhouses and structures built on notified land across the city.

On Thursday, the authority freed 7,000 square metres of its land by demolishing unauthorised structures and shanties in Kakrala village. This land was meant for planned development, said officials, and now residential plots will be developed here. A team of at least 60 staff members conducted the demolition drive, in which about 6,800 square metres of land in Yakubpur village was also freed. Officials said that the land mafia had developed an unauthorised locality there and were selling plots, which is in violation of rules.

“The action against those who are involved in unauthorised construction will continue and the authority will continue to free its land,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority. The authority has also appealed to the general public that they should not invest in any residential scheme which is planned without due approvals. The authority has also filed FIRs against three persons who were allegedly developing unauthorised housing projects on the notified land. Notified land is that land where the authority has planned urbanization projects and no other private agency, without requisite approvals, can develop housing or other projects there, said officials.

The authority has also demolished the unauthorised 14 turns which are constructed from Yamuna embankment road to the flood plains of Yamuna, where unauthorised farm houses are built.

“We demolished a total of 14 unauthorised turns, from embankment road to Yamuna River flood plain, which is home to unauthorised farmhouses. We had complaints against these unauthorised turns and farmhouses. Action against the unauthorised farmhouses and those involved in damaging the road will continue,” said Vijay Rawal, project engineer of the Noida authority.

The authority has also written to the police commissioner and the district magistrate for suitable action against those who are damaging the Yamuna embankment road, built by the Noida authority.

In July 2019 the authority had started a fresh survey to identify the total number of unauthorised farmhouses that pollute the flood plain and decided to demolish them. The authority’s civil department had identified 10 farmhouses and submitted the report to top officials. The authority had then said that it will first start sealing them after completing legal formalities and that the demolition would be taken up later.

However, even after one year, the authority is yet to seal or demolish the farmhouses, which are allegedly built in violation of National Green Tribunal directions.

“The authority will take suitable action in this regard soon. We have sent the names of those involved to the police commissioner for booking the offenders under the Gangster Act,” said Rawal.

