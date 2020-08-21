Noida authority ties up with oil firm to recycle plastic waste

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:44 IST

NOIDA The Noida authority on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to start work on a project related to the resurfacing of city roads using plastic waste.

BPCL has agreed to recycle the plastic waste and make road under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, authority officials said, adding that the public sector oil marketing major will bear the cost for this project.

The Noida authority general manager, Rajiv Tyagi, and BPCL executive director Sanjay Bhargav signed the MoU in the presence of other senior officials.

“We are committed to follow the laid down guidelines of the waste management rules, 2016, and handle the waste scientifically. Now, BPCL will reuse the plastic waste in making roads in the city. In the time to come, the authority will try to recycle all the plastic waste generated by the city,” said Tyagi.

To begin with, BPCL will resurface 500-metre stretch of a sector road in Sector 129 that runs parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The stretch, which is 12 metre wide, covers an area of 6,000 square metres in the sector, the officials said.

BPCL has a research institute that is conducting a research project to devise a methodology to recycle plastic waste in cities, officials from the company said, adding that it will recycle 20-25 tonne of plastic waste on 6,000 square metres road construction in the Noida sector.

“If the project becomes successful, then we will start recycling plastic waste at large scale in Noida and also other cities,” said Mahesh Kasture, chief manager (research and development) at BPCL.

The Noida authority has roped in BPCL with an aim to recycle the entire volume of plastic waste in future.

“It is a pilot project. If all goes well, then we aim to recycle the total plastic waste in future with different schemes. In this 6,000 square metre area, the authority will provide a truckload of plastic waste. The BPCL will now start taking required steps so that we can resurface the stretch by October 2,” said Tyagi.

In September last year, the Noida authority had started a campaign to make Noida a plastic-free city, where single-use plastic is prohibited in order to make the city pollution free. The authority had also built a 2.5-km stretch of Delhi-Noida Link road by using plastic waste collected from various city areas.

The authority also has plans to set up a plant to generate shredded plastic for construction use in future, the officials said.