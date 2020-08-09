Noida begins treatment of sewage generated in low-lying sectors

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:34 IST

NOIDA The Noida authority has started treating of sewage collected from the city’s low-lying residential sectors. The move comes months after the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directives on the disposal of sewage in the city.

The NGT, in an order dated February 25, had directed the Noida authority not to discharge waste water into drains as it pollutes the Yamuna river. Since then, the Noida authority started taking effective measures to treat the waste water, said officials of the authority.

Using sledge sucking machines, either the sewer is dumped into nearby master sewer line or transported to a sewage treatment plant (STP), said the officials. The authority has a total of six STPs -- two each in sectors 50 and 54, and one each in sectors 168 and 123.

“With an aim to ensure that no untreated sewer is dumped into any stormwater drains, the authority has started taking adequate measures. We have connected community toilets and individual rest rooms built by us with master sewer line so that the sewage is treated properly. Since February this year, we started trapping the sewer from low-lying areas, treating the same and then dumping it into drains or using for irrigation purposes,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

According to the officials, the authority has 22 sewage pumping stations to pump out the sewer from residential areas. The pumping stations are installed in low-lying areas such as sectors 14, 14A, 15, 15A, 16A, 34, 35, and 1, among others, where gradient of the existing sewer line is such that it cannot be connected to master sewer line.

Earlier, the authority used to pump out this sewer into nearby drains, which are connected with irrigation drain that is emptied into Yamuna, thereby causing pollution.

“But now, we have taken steps to transport this sewer to nearby master sewer line for proper treatment,” said Tripathi.