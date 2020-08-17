e-paper
Home / Cities / Noida: Cobra rescued from metro station’s canteen

Noida: Cobra rescued from metro station’s canteen

cities Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: A two-foot-long baby cobra has been rescued from the canteen of Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro station in Sector 94. The Metro staff spotted the snake sitting under a table.

A rescue team from Wildlife SOS, an NGO that caters to protection of wild animals, rushed to the spot with protective gear and rescued the cobra. Officials of Wildlife SOS said that the cobra might have come through the green patches which have come up due to rainy season.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said the rescue team had received a call about a cobra sighting at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station around 8pm on August 14. “The Delhi Metro staff were shocked to find the snake under a table in the canteen. They immediately alerted the NGO’s emergency helpline +91-9871963535,” he said.

Notably, the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro station is located on Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

A rescue team reached the spot in half-an-hour. “The team rescued the cobra swiftly. Cobras are shy in nature but when suddenly confronted they may attack in self-defence. Juvenile cobras also have the potency of venom, so it is very important to remain cautious,” Satyanarayan said.

The rescue work was completed in 20 minutes and the cobra was later released in the forest range in Tughlakabad.

The Wildlife officials said that during monsoon the natural homes of these reptiles get flooded and hence they come out. The NGO receives the highest number of calls for reptile sighting during this season, they said.

A DMRC spokesperson said that whenever they spot reptiles, they inform the wildlife department.

India is home to a variety of snake species ranging from extremely venomous like cobra and common krait to relatively harmless and non-venomous ones like sand boa, wolf snake and rat snake.

