e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Noida: Drive conducted in Sector 51 for tenant verification

Noida: Drive conducted in Sector 51 for tenant verification

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: The residential body of Sector 51, along with the local police, on Sunday conducted a tenant verification drive in the area to identify illegal squatters. The move is aimed at curbing crime in the area, said members of the residents’ welfare association (RWA).

The drive was conducted a day after an incident of vehicle theft in the area. “A car was stolen around 4pm on Saturday. The theft is a major security concern for us. It seemed that someone living in the sector might be involved in it. So we decided to conduct a verification for tenants and illegal squatters in the area,” said Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary, Sector 51 RWA. The police said that a case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station regarding the car theft.

A team from the residents’ body and local police visited many houses in E and D blocks of the sector on Sunday afternoon.

“We have identified 12-13 families that were unable to provide any verification. In one house, it seemed that three families were squatting illegally. We have asked them to bring back an acknowledgment from the landlord and submit it within three days to the police. We don’t want to create problems, but only want to ensure safety of all people living in the sector. Landlords who refrain from getting tenants verified should also take responsibility and abide by the laws,” said Kumar.

The RWA will continue the drive over the coming weeks to ensure that there are no illegal tenants in the locality before going for legal action against offenders.

Saunvir Singh, in-charge of Sector 51 police post, said, “We accompanied the RWA officials to provide support to them and ensure that nothing happened outside the gambit of law. Those people who were unable to provide necessary documents have been given three days to get their verification done as per law.”

top news
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Tewatia, Samson star as Royals register highest-successful chase in history
Tewatia, Samson star as Royals register highest-successful chase in history
TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say
TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say
3 including 7-year-old killed as van collides head-on with bus in UP’s Kannauj
3 including 7-year-old killed as van collides head-on with bus in UP’s Kannauj
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In