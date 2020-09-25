e-paper
Noida: Four arrested for e-commerce fraud; ₹17.62 lakh seized

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: Four suspects were arrested after they allegedly hacked the servers of a Noida-based digital marketing company and sent scores of bulk messages as advertisement to sell mobile phones and gadgets at a heavy discount, but then duped the customers in an online fraud.

The suspects were arrested Thursday by teams from the cyber cell and Phase 3 police station in Noida’s Sector 100. The police recovered ₹17.62 lakh, ten mobile phones, five laptops, 12 debit cards, four Aadhaar cards, three PAN cards and two cheque books, among others.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that on August 24, a leading digital marketing company filed an FIR against unknown persons alleging that the suspects had hacked the company’s servers and sent scores of bulk messages to people.

“The company is based in Sector 63. The suspects had hacked the company’s server and sent text messages to sell branded mobile phones at cheap rates. A number of people found the advertisement lucrative and paid the money online. However, the suspects did not deliver the goods,” Chander said.

When the company noticed foul play, it filed a complaint at the Phase III police station. The police had registered a case against unknown persons under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 66 of the IT Act.

Police said that they investigated the mobile phones and IP addresses allegedly used in this operation, based on which the suspects were identified. On Friday, the police arrested Ankit Ramola, and Harshit Ramola, who are residents of Pandav Nagar in Delhi; Akash Bansal, a resident of Sector Beta II in Greater Noida; and Akash Kansal, a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Chander said the suspects allegedly also used to make fictitious websites and place lucrative advertisements. “They used to text and call vulnerable customers and offer heavy discounts. Once they got the money, they used to block the customer’s number and ignore their requests,” he said.

The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

