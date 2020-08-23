Noida franchise racket: Three more, including mastermind’s wife, arrested

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:25 IST

Noida A day after four persons of a gang were nabbed for allegedly duping several investors of nearly ₹50 crore through shell companies, the police on Sunday arrested three more persons, including wife of the gang’s kingpin.

The suspects have been identified as Neha Chauhan, Sonam Verma and Upendra Kumar Verma, all residents of Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad. Neha is wife of mastermind Rajesh Kumar, while Sonam is his sister, the police said, adding that Rajesh is still at large. The police have recovered a Hyundai Venue car and some forged documents from their possession.

The gang duped scores of people on the pretext of inviting investment for opening retail grocery stores, cafés, salons, among others, through franchise. More than three dozen people had made investments ranging from ₹10-30 lakh, said the police.

On Saturday, the police had arrested four suspects — Ankur Verma and Sunil Mistri — residents of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, Ravindra Kumar from Sahibabad, and Sunil Kumar from TP Nagar in Meerut, in connection with the case.

Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Phase 3 police station, said that the suspects arrested on Saturday revealed that some more people were involved in the racket. “Mastermind Rajesh Kumar and Ankur Verma are brothers. Ankur revealed the information about involvement of other persons,” he said.

On Sunday, the police received information about the suspects’ movement near Electronic City metro station. “A police team was deployed at the spot to check the suspects. The team arrested the trio from the spot,” SHO said.

The police said that Upendra was made the director in a shell company while the mastermind’s wife and sister handled the company’s management and finances. “The three persons were produced in the court and sent to judicial custody,” the police officer said.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the kingpin of the gang, the police said, adding that searches are on in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

On Saturday, the police had also seized cash, luxury cars, gold jewellery, and other valuables with a total worth of ₹10 crore from the suspects.

According to the police, the gang had floated several shell companies in the past six years. The suspects had put up online advertisements to lure people for making investments with the shell companies for opening various outlets through franchise.

The first complaint in the matter was filed by one Krishna Yadav, a resident of Gurugram, on August 5 this year at Phase 3 police station. In his complaint to the police, Yadav said he had seen an advertisement online about a franchise scheme for a retail outlet and invested in it.

The gang had been duping people since 2014. So far 38 investors from different parts of the country have contacted police about the fraud.