Noida: Govt hospital in Sector 39 to get 200 more Covid beds

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:51 IST

Noida: The new Covid-dedicated government hospital in Sector 39 will soon get 200 additional beds, authorities of the hospital said on Friday.

Renu Agarwal, medical superintendent of the hospital, said, “The hospital has 160-bed for Covid patients. As the number of patients is increasing, the hospital has decided to increase the number of beds.”

The hospital, which will function as the district hospital after the pandemic gets over, was inaugurated on August 8 by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“In the last one month, we successfully treated 100 patients, while as many others are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The admitted patients are in good health and we hope they will be discharged soon,” Agarwal said.

The Sector 39 facility has come up in association with the Tata Trusts and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The hospital having a capacity of 400 beds has ground plus eight floors and three basement floors. “At present, the ground floor is used for administrative work while first, fifth and sixth floors are used for Covid treatment. The additional 200 beds will be set up on third and fourth floors,” the medical superintendent said.

The hospital, at present, has 130 beds with oxygen, 20 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, and 10 high dependency unit (HDU) beds which come under the L-2 category. However, the additional beds will be under L-1 category, the officials said.

Agarwal said that Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (health), had recently visited the hospital for inspection and decided to improve the infrastructure. “The government has written to Tata Trusts and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the 200 additional beds in two weeks,” she said.

Abdul Bari, a Noida resident, said that he was tested positive for the virus on August 26. “I was worried. I was admitted to the Sector 39 hospital where I received good medical treatment. One week later, I recovered and was discharged,” he said.

On Friday, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 148 new cases while 123 patients were discharged after being cured. The district has so far recorded 8,481 positive cases. Of which, 7,242 people were discharged, 46 died, while 1,188 are undergoing treatment.

At present in the district, Greater Noida’s Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Sharda Hospital and Noida’s Child PGI and District Hospital have government-run Covid-19 care facilities.