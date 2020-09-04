Noida: Langur in captivity rescued from high-rise

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:53 IST

Noida: The forest department and an animal welfare NGO on Friday rescued a Langur from a Noida high-rise in Sector 134 which was allegedly kept in captivity.

Officials said the rescue was made with the help of People for Animals (PFA) and a case had been registered against the management of the high-rise. The alleged handler of the animal fled after forest officials reached the high-rise.

A schedule-2 species under Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Langur (Presbytis entellus), according to the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, cannot be owned, traded or hired, and violation of the same invites three years of jail, fine or both.

According to the Gautam Budh Nagar forest department, the animal was allegedly hired to scare away monkeys (Rhesus Macaque) which are in abundance in the area, including Sector 134.

“The animal was rescued with the help of the NGO and is currently under our custody. We have kept it at the Surajpur reserve forest and soon a decision on its safe rehabilitation will be taken. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been registered against three members of the high-rise’s management. The inquiry is going on and appropriate action will be taken. It is illegal to hire or keep a langur under captivity and action will be taken against anyone found in violation of rules,” said PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the PFA, the animal was allegedly tied to an under-construction apartment of the high-rise. The complaint was made by a resident, who wants to stay anonymous.

“The animal had been tied and was under captivity in the high-rise for quite some time. The forest department was helpful in acting swiftly and providing us protection as our volunteers rescued the animal. There are a number of such langurs in the city which are kept under captivity to scare off the monkeys and several industries and high rises continue to take their services,” said Kaveri Rana, director, PFA, Gautam Budh Nagar.