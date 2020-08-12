e-paper
Home / Cities / Noida: Male model ends life, police recover note

Noida: Male model ends life, police recover note

cities Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:56 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Noida: A 22-year-old male model allegedly took his own life at his home under the Phase 3 police jurisdiction on Tuesday. A suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.

According to police officials, the youth lived with his mother and she was the one who found him hanging when she returned from work.

“A call came around 10.30pm after she saw him hanging. A team was rushed to the spot and the body was sent for an autopsy which suggests ante mortem hanging,” said Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 3 police station.

He also said that a suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

“In the note, he has mentioned the names of three of his friends who will be able to provide answers to the reasons behind his action. It also mentions that he was not able to get love. The note was addressed to his mother,” said the SHO.

The police officials said that according to the mother, he was in close contact with a girl and problems in the relationship could be behind his extreme step.

“The body was handed over to the mother following the autopsy. We will question the friends mentioned in the note for information, if the mother, a native of Jharkhand, files a complaint. We will also identify the girl and question her. Thereafter due necessary action will be taken,” said Singh.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and 011-23389090 from SUMAITRI (Delhi-based).

