1 arrested after raid in Khora Colony to arrest suspects in street crimes

Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested and four others were detained from the Khora colony in Ghaziabad on Sunday night during a joint raid conducted by Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi police teams to nab suspects involved in street crimes in the region, officials said on Monday.

Police conducted the joint search at 26 places in Ghaziabad’s Khora colony, which shares boundary with Noida and Delhi, on Monday after receiving a tip that some people involved in street crimes had been staying in Noida’s Khora colony, said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida.

“200 police officers conducted the joint operation, ‘Operation Prahar’, at 26 places in the Khora colony for nearly three hours, and arrested a suspect — identified as Sachin Rapper — and detained four others,” Singh said, adding that it is much easier to get a rented accommodation in these areas. “Property owners do not verify the tenant’s background a lot of times. So, these miscreants carry out such crimes in neighbourhood areas and escape to the densely populated area. They often live in crowded areas and keep a low profile.”

Sachin is wanted in a case of loot in Noida, said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Noida. “We are also interrogating the four suspects detained. We have made a dossier based on their interrogation details, and also identified other suspects involved in street crimes. We also recovered some motorcycles without number plates from the Khora colony during the Monday search... A police team will routinely conduct similar enforcement exercises there,” he said.

Abhay Kumar Mishra, deputy superintendent of police, Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, said that this was the third such operation in Khora Colony this year. “Several such miscreants live in this colony as it is densely populated. So, we conducted a joint search here. The Noida police team is interrogating the suspects at present,” he said.

Dhiraj Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Ghazipur police station in Delhi, said, “Our police team also conducted the search as the suspects also commit such crimes in Delhi.”

According to the Noida police, officers hold meetings with its counterparts in Ghaziabad and Delhi to share information and criminal records of wanted suspects on a daily basis, to improve the law and order across the national capital region (NCR). The Noida ADCP said that nearly 20 to 25 street crime cases are reported in the city every month.