10 AC city buses rolled out in Greater Noida to end commuting hassles

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh flagged off a city bus service comprising 10 air-conditioned buses to connect both rural and urban areas in Greater Noida, fulfilling one of the citizens’ long-standing demands.

“The city bus service will cover dozens of sectors, villages, commercial spots, and important government offices so that the general public can make good use of this facility. We have asked the authority and the UPSRTC [Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation] to expand the service in the future to connect more sectors and villages so that all of Greater Noida and its villages can be covered,” said Dhirendra Singh.

To begin with, the city bus service will comprise five routes connecting Greater Noida east and Greater Noida west, which is home to at least 400,000 newly built flats.

“We will continue to seek feedback from citizens and revise the routes to provide connectivity in areas where it is needed. The authority will provide UPSRTC with the required support to run this service successfully,” said Amandeep Duli, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The Greater Noida authority and the UPSRTC together started the bus service on Thursday in the presence of Dhirendra Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, and MLC Shrichand Sharma at Kasna bus stand.

The authority has agreed to bear the ₹30 lakh loss that is expected to take place while running this operation--according to the authority’s estimate, the service will initially witness a low passenger turn out on these five routes.

“Initially, there will be a low number of passengers because of a lack of awareness of the routes. Most such services usually experience a loss in revenue due to this reason. But gradually when the general public becomes aware of the routes, more and more passengers will start using the service,” said a UPSRTC official, requesting anonymity.

Initially, the bus service will provide connectivity from Raipur to Kasna via Greater Noida authority office, Surajpur, Sector P3, etc. (route number 1(, from Kasna to Metro stations like Delta 1, villages such as Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk, 18 industrial sectors and others (route number 2), 22 residential sectors, education hub (route number 3), Gharbhara village to GBU, Galgotia, Yeida office, etc. (route number 4), and Noida-Greater Noida border on Dadri road to Kulesra among other nearby villages and government offices (route number 5).

“The city bus service is a much-needed service in Greater Noida. But the routes should be decided as per the feedback of citizens,” said Anendra Chauhan, a teacher and resident of Sector Delta 1.

