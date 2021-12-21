100,000 elderly people yet to get first Covid jab in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad is struggling to vaccinate the senior residents, whose targeted vaccination coverage is nearly 69% at present, said the district health department on Monday.

Officials of the health department said that the Uttar Pradesh government has given them a “renewed target” to complete vaccinating nearly 2,702,167 beneficiaries with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccines by December 31 this year.

According to official figures, the target to vaccinate the senior citizens category — people aged over 60 years — with the first dose is 326,787, but the health department has only administered 224,435 doses (68.67%) as of Monday (December 20) morning. For the other age groups, the vaccination coverage is high, between 95% and 98% — 1,755,321 (96.81%) doses in the 18-45 age category against a target of 1,813,074; and 510,102 (99.26%) doses in the 45+ age category against a target of 513,903 till date.

“At present, we are administering nearly 10,000 first doses per day at 250 vaccination centres set up across the district... The vaccination coverage for the senior citizens is still lagging behind, but we are trying to achieve the target to complete vaccinating them with the first dose within the given deadline — December 31, 2021 — by the state government, and it is likely that we will achieve it in time. Health official teams have been constantly following up with the left-out beneficiaries,” said Dr Neeraj Aggarwal, nodal officer for Covid-19 vaccination in the district.

Ghaziabad had missed the previous deadline on November 30 this year for the same.

The officials said that the declining trend of administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines during the festive season, around Diwali (November 4 this year), and now, has now started to pick up with an increase in the number of fresh cases of Covid-19 being reported in the district.

According to official figures, Ghaziabad administered 21,853 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines between October 30 and November 5, which increased to 37,333 between November 6 and 12; 39,300 between November 13 and 19; 48,776 between November 20 and 26; 53,998 between November 27 and December 3; 57,377 between December 4 and 10; and 45,058 between December 11 and 17.

Health experts, meanwhile, said that “it is important that the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines is administered to the elderly people at the earliest as they are prone to being infected.

“It is important that door-to-door vaccination campaigns be launched to get all the senior citizens vaccinated at the earliest. They may find it difficult to visit the vaccination centres due to the cold weather now, so door-to-door vaccination drives would be of help to them. Even if the senior citizens are not stepping out of homes, they may get infected in case their family members test positive for the virus... The pace of the vaccination needs to pick up on an urgent basis as the Covid-19 cases are now on the rise, and may increase further,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad chapter.

According to official figures released by the district health department, the mortality rate for senior citizens was 2.87% with 181 deaths, between March 2020 and June 2021. (mainly during the first and second waves of Covid-19).