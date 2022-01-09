1,141 new infections in Gautam Budh Nagar take active case tally to over 3,500

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 1,141 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, taking the active case tally to 3,527, which is the highest active caseload in Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, of the new cases reported on Saturday, one of them has recently returned from France.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The other cases reported in the district were detected during contact tracing and testing. Currently, 2,400 Covid patients are in home isolation. We are calling other patients to take their health updates and find out if they are in home isolation or admitted to any hospital for treatment,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer adding that there are no clusters or hotspots of the infection in the district as of now.

“One patient is admitted to ICU for close monitoring as he has comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension,” said a senior health official. He added that 29 patients are admitted at Noida Covid Hospital and 13 are taking treatment for Covidat Jaypee Hospital.

“The data of patients admitted at other private hospitals will be collected only after they are notified as Covid hospital by the CMO,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the district has been testing around 4,000 samples on a daily basis. “We have been achieving our testing targets for the district,” said the CMO.

No new case of the Omicron variant was reported on Saturday. Gautam Budh Nagar’s first Omicron variant case was confirmed by the health department on January 4 in a 35-year-old resident of Sector 137, who had no travel history.

Meanwhile, the district administration has earmarked 44 schools for the vaccination of children in the 15-18 years age group. So far, around 25,000 children have taken the shot in Gautam Budh Nagar. The estimated population falling under this age group in the district, who are eligible to take the vaccine, is 115,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON