1,150 fresh Covid infections emerge in Gautam Budh Nagar

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 1,150 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the tally of active cases to 4,613. The district has 4,542 cases in the first nine days of January.

The district continues to have the highest number of daily as well active cases in the state. Lucknow reported 1,115 cases on Sunday, taking the total active cases to 3,653. Noida still has 30% more active cases than Lucknow. As of now, there are five districts with over 1,000 active cases-- Gautam Budh Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Varanasi.

During the second wave of Covid-19, the peak of which was witnessed in April-May last year, 1,822 cases were reported in the district in a day on May 5--the highest single day tally in Gautam Budh Nagar.

With the current daily cases almost reaching the same levels as was witnessed during the peak of the second wave, officials have starting taking more preparations to deal with the surge in Covid cases in the district.

While Noida Covid hospital in Sector 39 and Kailash hospital in Sector 27 were the only notified centres for Covid treatment, the health department has now allowed Jaypee hospitall to admit Covid patients. Yathartha hospital too will be given permission to operate as a Covid treatment facility by Monday, said officials.

“Since there has been a rise in the number of people requiring hospitalisation, we have allowed a few more hospitals to provide Covid treatment. There are at least ten other hospitals which have applied to operate as Covid healthcare facility. The applications are under consideration as we still don’t have that many cases yet,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer.

So far, 68,291 people have tested positive in Gautam Budh Nagar on the back of 1,788,122 tests conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, as the precautionary dose for healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those over 60 with comorbidities will start from Monday, 105 sessions have been created across the district for the vaccination drive. These include 30 centres for the precautionary booster dose—24 for all three categories and six centres only for the FLWs. The six centres for FLWs are at the three development authorities as well as Vikas Bhawan, collectorate and police lines, all three in Surajpur.

So far, around 25,000 children in the 15-18 age group have taken the shot in Gautam Budh Nagar. The estimated population in this category, who are eligible to take the vaccine, is around 115,000. There are 79 centres, including various schools and the Child PGI in Sector 30, which have been exclusively reserved for vaccination children falling in this category.

