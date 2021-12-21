12 farmers launch fast unto death to make Noida authority accept their demands

A group of 12 farmers camping outside the main administrative building of the Noida authority in Sector 6 has launched a fast unto death to press their demand for better compensation and other benefits in lieu of the land they have given to the authority for development.

Farmers have been protesting against the Noida authority since September 1. Around 200 farmers are camping outside the main administrative building of the authority. The crowd of farmers outside the authority’s main office swells after 10am daily and thins out in the evening, as some of them return home. However, now most farmers stay during the night extend support to those who have been fasting since Monday.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who is also the chief of Samajwadi Party, called farmers and threw his weight behind the agitation. Aam Aadmi Party MP for Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh also attended the protest on Monday. After SP chief’s call, 10 farmers announced to observe an indefinite fast to push their demands. Later, two more farmers joined the fasting farmers on Tuesday.

“Our fast unto death will not end till the authority accepts our demands on our terms. If the authority does not accept our demands and continues to fool us, our protest will grow stronger in future. We are in a mood to fight till the end now,” said Sukhbir Yadav, founder president of Bhartiya Kisan Parishad, who is leading the protest.

Farmers want 10% of residential land against total land acquired by the authority for development, 64% more compensation to what they have received so far, old Abadi settlement in villages, unregulated construction in villages among other demands.

Farmers from 80 villages are extending support to this agitation and also attending the protest in large numbers.

“The support for the agitation is growing in the villages because of the atrocities meted out to farmers by the Noida authority. The authority has destroyed our livelihood. It is now refusing to give additional compensation. It has refused to give us residential plots citing land shortage but it is allotting land to developers and industrial companies,” said Rinku Chauhan, a farmer from Nagli Wazidpur, who attends the protest daily.

CEO of Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari said, “We have discussed the farmers’ issues in the past and are ready to sit with them in future also to sort their issues. We are ready to accept their demands but cannot agree to those, which are outside the ambit of law.”