Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / 12 fresh cases emerge in Noida, one of them is a foreign returnee from UK
noida news

12 fresh cases emerge in Noida, one of them is a foreign returnee from UK

Twelve fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Noida on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the month of December to 88, of which 43 are active cases
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman at the District Hospital in Noida’s Sector 30 on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Twelve fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Noida on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the month of December to 88, of which 43 are active cases.

Among the new patients is a 48-year-old man, who came to Noida from United Kingdom and is currently under isolation at the Noida Covid Hospital. Doctors said he is asymptomatic and his samples have been sent for genome sequencing. So far, seven international travellers have tested positive for Covid in Noida but none have tested positive for the Omicron variant yet.

The other 11 cases include three people, who are contacts of previously infected Covid-19 patients; one who tested positive during focused sampling in Jewar and the rest were tested during random sampling. The woman who came to Noida from Switzerland and tested positive two days ago has now been discharged, said officials.

The district health department is now focussing on administering the second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Over 3,200,000 doses have been administered in Gautam Budh Nagar so far. These include 1,915,000 first doses and 1,288,000 second doses. Around 6,000 to 8,000 doses are being administered in the district daily.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP