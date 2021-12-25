12 fresh cases emerge in Noida, one of them is a foreign returnee from UK

Twelve fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Noida on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the month of December to 88, of which 43 are active cases.

Among the new patients is a 48-year-old man, who came to Noida from United Kingdom and is currently under isolation at the Noida Covid Hospital. Doctors said he is asymptomatic and his samples have been sent for genome sequencing. So far, seven international travellers have tested positive for Covid in Noida but none have tested positive for the Omicron variant yet.

The other 11 cases include three people, who are contacts of previously infected Covid-19 patients; one who tested positive during focused sampling in Jewar and the rest were tested during random sampling. The woman who came to Noida from Switzerland and tested positive two days ago has now been discharged, said officials.

The district health department is now focussing on administering the second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Over 3,200,000 doses have been administered in Gautam Budh Nagar so far. These include 1,915,000 first doses and 1,288,000 second doses. Around 6,000 to 8,000 doses are being administered in the district daily.