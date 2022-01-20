1,402 fresh Covid cases emerge in Noida, active cases fall below 10k

The active cases tally in Gautam Budh Nagar reduced below the 10,000 mark for the first time in over a week on Wednesday after 2,401 people were declared ‘recovered’ during the day, taking the active cases to 9,499.

Meanwhile, the district reported 1,402 fresh infections on Wednesday, taking the number of cases reported in the month of January to over 21,000.

According to data available with the district health department, on January 13, active cases in the district had crossed 10,000 and was on the rise since then till January 17, when there was a slight drop. The active cases have been declining in the past few days as more recoveries are being recorded.

Additionally, more recoveries were reported on Wednesday than the total number of fresh infections reported in a day. This has also happened for the first time in the district since the current wave started around mid-December. Hospitalisations are also reducing as officials said just about 100 patients are taking treatment for Covid in the hospitals across the district.

“We are keeping a close watch on the cases, which have been reducing in the past few days, but it is too soon to say that there is a downward trend. Our focus is to keep hospitalisations low and prevent the spread of infection,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate adding that most of the patients, who are admitted in hospitals, are those whose condition is stable but they do not have adequate space for proper isolation.

Health officials say that while there are positive developments in Noida, one still needs to stay cautious. “Cases are reducing here and in neighbouring Delhi as well. However, there are still a high number of cases in Ghaziabad,” said Dr Manoj Kushwaha, district surveillance officer.

The vaccination status in Gautam Budh Nagar has crossed 94% with around 1,464,000 people jabbed with the second dose of the Covid vaccine. The estimated population in the district is about 1,556,000.

According to district data, over 2,097,000 people have taken the first dose and 15,541 beneficiaries have taken the precautionary dose. Over 15,000 doses are being given daily in the district to complete administering both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to eligible beneficiaries within this month.

Officials are also targeting vaccinating all those in the 15-17 age group by the end of the month. This category includes around 115,000 children, of whom 70,000 have taken the shot so far.