1,489 fresh coronavirus infections recorded in Noida, increase in recoveries

Noida recorded 1,489 fresh Covid-19 cases -- a decline in the trend -- and 2,178 recoveries on Friday.

The number of recoveries in the district have been higher than daily positive cases for the sixth consecutive day, said officials of the health department, adding that the daily Covid-19 count is still over the 1,000-mark.

On an average, nearly 6,500 Covid infections are being conducted daily in the district, while the positivity rate has reduced to 25% compared to 36% till around 10 days ago. However, the positivity rate was less than 1% till the beginning of December.

“We cannot be very complacent as the positivity rate needs to improve further. It is definitely better for now, and we are hoping that it will continue to reduce now,” said Dr Shirish Jain, district nodal officer for Covid testing.

24,237 Covid cases have been reported in January alone, taking the total tally to 88,236 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

A total of 1,864,230 tests have also been conducted in the district so far. 3,603,000 vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in the district, including 2,109,000 first doses, 1,476,000 second doses and 18,374 precautionary doses. Nearly 70,000 people in the 15-17 age group have been vaccinated so far, as the health department has a target of vaccinating 115,000 teenagers in total.

