14-year-old apprehended for sexually assaulting four-year-old boy in Greater Noida

A 14-year-old boy has been detained for sodomising his four-year-old neighbour in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

“We received information about the incident through the helpline number Dial 112 around 7.30pm. We rushed a team to the spot and found the four-year-old boy was bleeding. We took him to a hospital for treatment,” said Awdhesh Kumar, in charge of Surajpur police station.

Kumar added that the incident took place when the child was playing outside his house. The teenager took him to the first floor of his house.

“He locked the door and forced himself on the four-year-old boy. As he screamed, the family members of both the boys rushed to the room. They thought that the four-year-old got hurt while playing. But after finding the door locked from inside, they got worried and forced open the door to find the child bleeding and crying,” Kumar said.

The family members of the four-year-old then confronted the teenager, who allegedly confessed to sodomising the child. A medical examination of the child confirmed the act, police said.

“Based on a complaint by the four-year-old’s father, we have registered a case under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” Kumar said.

Police said that they have initiated the process to send the teenager to a juvenile detention home after producing him before the child welfare committee.