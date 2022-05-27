14-year-old apprehended for sexually assaulting four-year-old boy in Greater Noida
A 14-year-old boy has been detained for sodomising his four-year-old neighbour in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.
“We received information about the incident through the helpline number Dial 112 around 7.30pm. We rushed a team to the spot and found the four-year-old boy was bleeding. We took him to a hospital for treatment,” said Awdhesh Kumar, in charge of Surajpur police station.
Kumar added that the incident took place when the child was playing outside his house. The teenager took him to the first floor of his house.
“He locked the door and forced himself on the four-year-old boy. As he screamed, the family members of both the boys rushed to the room. They thought that the four-year-old got hurt while playing. But after finding the door locked from inside, they got worried and forced open the door to find the child bleeding and crying,” Kumar said.
The family members of the four-year-old then confronted the teenager, who allegedly confessed to sodomising the child. A medical examination of the child confirmed the act, police said.
“Based on a complaint by the four-year-old’s father, we have registered a case under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” Kumar said.
Police said that they have initiated the process to send the teenager to a juvenile detention home after producing him before the child welfare committee.
-
Survey to earmark space for auto stands across Noida within a week
In a meeting held on Wednesday, the commissioner of police directed a team from the Noida authority and traffic police to conduct a survey within a week and identify spaces for auto stands in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Last week, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against illegal parking to ensure road safety.
-
Govt schools receive loudspeakers taken down from religious places in GB Nagar
The Gautam Budh Nagar police is facilitating the donation of loudspeakers-- taken down from religious and public places for violating noise pollution norms--to government schools in the district. According to police, 13 loudspeakers were donated to different schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday and Thursday. While four loudspeakers were donated in Greater Noida zone, five were donated in Central Noida zone and four in Noida zone of the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.
-
DDA amends rules to restrict commercial development in multilevel parking
Local bodies or the private concessionaire developing the facility could avail of up to 100 FAR (floor area ratio) irrespective of the plot size, but the height of the parking facility was dependent on the land use of the plot. But according to a recent amendment to the norms for multilevel parking in Delhi Master Plan 2021, the permissible FAR has been linked to the plot size.
-
Gurugram civic body to repair shoddy community centres
Fifty-seven of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's 63 community centres in the city have several infrastructure problems, a survey conducted by the civic body showed on Thursday. MCG officials said they started surveying the community centres in January and completed the process earlier this month. Indoor and outdoor sports competitions such as chess, table tennis, badminton are also held here. MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja also appointed superintending engineer Radhey Shyam as the nodal officer for technical support.
-
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking to bring govt official under Lokayukta ambit
The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed a plea for inclusion of officials working with the state government within the scope of the Lokayukta Act, 2013, and said it cannot direct the legislature to enact or amend any law. The court also noted that the Prevention of Corruption Act is available with the authorities in case they want to book any government official for corruption. The plea was dismissed.
