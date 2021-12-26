16 fresh Covid cases in Ghaziabad, highest single-day spike in December

A 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were among the 16 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the district on Sunday, the highest single day spike so far in the month of December, forcing officials of the district health department to ramp up testing and draw up containment plans to control the spread of the infection.

Of the 16 cases reported on Sunday, five are members of the same family living in a high-rise in Crossings Republik; two of them have a history of arriving in Ghaziabad from Goa on December 18. Another member of the same family has a history of returning from the UK on December 17.

The other cases include two doctors who were putting up at a hostel of a dental college in Modinagar; three members of a family in Indirapuram while one case each was reported from Kavi Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Vaishali, Vasundhara, Shalimar Garden and Raj Nagar.

According to official data, 11 of the 16 new cases are contacts of previously infected patients and the samples of all new patients have been sent for genome-sequencing. Health officials said they will start empanelling more hospitals for Covid treatment.

“This time, we plan to rope in about 75 hospitals for treatment of Covid patients in case there is a surge in cases. There is a rising trend in Covid cases; we are focussing on early detection, contact tracing and isolation of patients to curb the spread of the infection,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad district.

The last time the district received more than 16 fresh Covid cases in a day was on June 17, when it recorded 18 fresh cases.

“Most of the positive cases coming to fore have a travel history and a majority of them have travelled to different states across the country. Apart from focussing on these cases, we are also seeking information of foreign travellers from residents and residents’ welfare associations and getting them tested at the earliest,” said the CMO.

With 16 new cases, the number of total infections o far in the month of December has gone up to 83, of which 55 are active cases. Fifty of the 55 active cases are in home isolation. The overall tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 55,763.

Health experts said there is a rising trend in cases and it may go up further in coming weeks.

“It is vital that all Covid protocols be followed and guidelines be strictly enforced if we wish to stop the spread of infection. The best part is that the vaccination coverage has increased and it should further be ramped up to get maximum protection against Covid,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).

According to official figures, the sample positivity rate, which was 0.01% on November 30, has now increased to 0.6% till December 26. The overall sample positivity rate, since the start of the pandemic, stands at 2.69%.

The sample positivity rate refers to the number of samples testing returning positive for Covid infection per 100 samples tested. Sometimes, patients would give more than one test for confirmation. Hence, the total positive samples could be higher than total positive cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a test positivity rate below 5% for at least two weeks in a region for an outbreak to be considered under control.

“Our focus is on comprehensive vaccination but senior citizens (aged over 60) are not showing much inclination in coming out and getting vaccinated. So we have started near-to-home vaccination so that coverage can be increased. The overall coverage is over 95% and we hope that we can complete administering the first dose of the Covid vaccine to our targeted population within the next week,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid vaccination.

After the district administration missed several deadlines of administering the first dose to its eligible beneficiaries, the state government set a new deadline of December 31 to finish the process.

