2 daughters arrested for poisoning family to marry friends, mother too held

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested five persons, including a 45-year-old woman and her daughters, for allegedly attempting to poison four members of the woman’s family so the daughters could marry the men they wanted.

“On the morning of May 16, four members of a family--two boys aged 13 and 14, a man identified as Devendra (50) and a woman identified as Devendra’s mother Reena Devi (75)--were found unconscious at their home in Junaidpur village by neighbours who called the police. A team reached the spot and took them to a hospital. We were informed that Devendra’s wife, Rajkumari (45), and his daughters Jyoti (21) and Archana (20) were missing,” said Vishal Pandey, additional DCP (Greater Noida), Gautam Budh Nagar.

When the police questioned the neighbours, they found that there had been a few domestic spats recently, leading them to suspect the women.

The police then deployed teams to find the missing women and based on a tip-off from informers, nabbed them from Kanarsi bridge in Dankaur on May 17, while they were trying to flee with the other two suspects in the case, Deepak (22) and Abhishek (23), to their homes in Sikandrabad.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that the family opposed the sisters’ wedding to Deepak and Abhishek, due to which they hatched a plan to kill them and elope. Their mother was also a part of the conspiracy, said the officer.

Rajkumari, Jyoti and Archana allegedly mixed the poison in the family’s food while cooking dinner, police said

“The sisters had been in a relationship with the men for around a year. However, their father and grandmother were against their union. Rajkumari also said her husband used to misbehave with her. So, the mother and daughters hatched a plan to lace their food with poison and leave the house,” said Radha Raman Singh, in-charge of Dankaur police station, Gautam Budh Nagar.

On May 15, Deepak allegedly brought the bottle of poison from Sikandrabad and handed it over to Archana. Deepak and Abhishek then rented a room in Sector 58, Noida, for their stay.

“As per questioning, the motive was to kill the family members. However, Archana reduced the doses of the poisonous pills from five to two each because of which the other family members could survive. The family fell unconscious around 10pm,” he said, adding that the victims are currently being treated at a private hospital and are out of danger now.

After the victims fell unconscious, Rajkumari and her daughters were picked up by Deepak and Abhishek in a car and taken to the rented accommodation in Noida around midnight.

“The five stayed at the rented room in Noida at first. On May 17, they tried to flee to Sikandrabad via Kanarsi village in Dankaur when they were intercepted by the police,” said Singh.

Police lodged an FIR in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 328 (causing hurt with poison) and 307 (attempt to murder), and sent the suspects to 14 days in judicial custody.

