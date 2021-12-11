2 killed, two hurt after their motorcycles collide with truck in Greater Noida

Two people died while two others were injured when a truck hit two motorcycles in Kot Village in Dadri in Greater Noida on Friday evening. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, said police.

The deceased were identified as Faheem Uddin (22), and Azeem (26). Among those injured are Rahis Uddin (30), and Kaale (25). All the men--residents of Gulaothi in Bulandshahr, used to work at a construction site in Greater Noida and were returning home on Friday when the accident took place.

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer of Dadri police station, said around 7pm, the four men were going from Badalpur to Bulandshahr on two motorcycles.

“A truck, after refuelling itself at a petrol pump station, was coming down to the road and the four men on two bikes were also going in the same direction. The motorcycles collided with the truck and all the four men were injured,” he said.

The SHO said a passerby informed the police about the accident. “A police team soon reached the spot. All the four victims were rushed to a private hospital, where two of them died. Two others are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Tripathi said a case has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. “We are scanning the CCTV footages of the area to identify and arrest the truck driver,” he said.