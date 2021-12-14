2 killed, two more hurt as car rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway

Two people were killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Jewar on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday morning, said police.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7.40 am on Monday when an Alto car hit a moving truck on the expressway. The deceased have been identified as 26-year old Gaurav (identified by his first name), who was driving the car and 19-year-old Luvkush (identified by his first name), both residents of Budh Vihar colony in Delhi.

The two others injured have been identified as Gaurav’s mother Lata (identified by her first name) and his brother Kunal (identified by his first name). Police said it seems Gaurav allegedly fell asleep while driving and lost control of the car, which rammed into the truck.

“The family was on their way to Mathura from Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway. While the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem, the other two victims are being treated at a private hospital in Jewar and are stable,” said Umesh Bahadur, station house officer of Jewar police station.

The SHO added the truck driver is on the run; his vehicle is under police custody. A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the truck driver.