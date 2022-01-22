2 robbers who attacked NTPC official’s family in Noida arrested, one absconding

Police arrested two suspects on Friday for allegedly barging into a flat and robbing jewellery and cash worth ₹10 lakh at scissors’ point from the house of an NTPC official in Noida Sector 70 on Wednesday afternoon.

The 55-year-old additional general manager of NTPC, Kalyan Mondal, is posted in Chennai. His wife, Jyoti Mondal (51) is a homemaker, daughter Ananya Mondal (23) is a final year student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) at a private college in Ghaziabad, and son (17) is a special child were at home when the incident took place on Wednesday.

Ananya, who moved back to home in Noida from her college hostel on January 8 due to the Covid-19 situation, said, “We heard a knock on the door around 3:30pm on Wednesday, and as soon as I opened the door, two masked men caught me by neck and threatened to handover all the valuables. I was gagged, and could barely manage to scream and alert my mother,” Ananya said.

Jyoti, who was in the other room, heard the noise and came outside to rescue her daughter. The suspects, meanwhile, hit her in the left leg. “The two suspects held us at a scissors’ point and threatened to harm us if we did not hand over the valuables to them. We were afraid and gave them the keys to the safe. They ransacked the house in 10 minutes, and escaped with the jewellery and cash,” she said.

Jyoti immediately informed the police and a team of officials from the Noida phase 3 police station reached the spot and launched a probe accordingly.

A case was registered against the two suspects under Indian Penal code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful consignment) and 392 (robbery) at the Noida phase 3 police station on Wednesday, said Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida Central.

“We scanned CCTV footage and found three men entering the premises. We found out during investigation that shoes óf one of the suspects matched shoes of a person who could be seen inside the building a few times in the past. He was identified as Vikas Singh, 22, a native of Farrukhabad,” he said.

Police found out that Vikas worked as a caretaker at a gurukul based in Noida, and he used to visit the second floor of that building, which was put on rent, for official purposes.

Niraj Singh, manager of the gurukul, said that Vikas has been working there for the past four years. “Vikas informed us on Tuesday that he would be on leave for a few days... As we suspected his role in the loot incident, we shared information about him with the police,” Singh said.

On Friday, police conducted a search at Vikas’ hideout in Ghaziabad and arrested him from there. They have also arrested another suspect Naveen Kumar, 23, also a resident of Ghaziabad, from his house.

Vivek Trivedi, station house officer (SHO), Phase 3 police station, said that Vikas revealed during interrogation that he engaged two of his friends -- Naveen and Bhura, 22 -- also a resident of Ghaziabad in the crime. “Vikas used to visit the victim’s house to attend their special child. He believed that the family was well off, and the trio could get handsome money out of the robbery. The three suspects reached the housing complex on the motorcycle of Vikas’s brother on Wednesday afternoon. Vikas knocked the door and left the spot, as the other two committed the crime,” he said.

Police have recovered the stolen valuables and motorcycle used in crime. The two arrested suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Friday.

We have launched a hunt to nab Bhura, who is still on the run, said police.