2022 UP elections: CM Yogi Adityanath holds dialogue with voters in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh chief minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)star campaigner Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held two indoor meetings with different groups of voters and highlighted the achievements of his government while invoking the nationalist and Hindutva agenda.

Adityanath also lashed out at its key opponent, the Samajwadi Party (SP), contesting in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in western Uttar Pradesh, which goes to polls on February 10.

It was Adityanath’s third visit to Ghaziabad in less than a month. He had earlier attended BJP’s ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ on December 25 and also took part in a Covid-19 review meeting on January 17.

BJP workers said that Adityanath held a “Prabhavi Matdata Samvad” comprising key people from different groups such as resident welfare associations (RWAs), engineers, doctors and traders among others. He urged them to propagate the achievements of the ruling party during the five years of his regime.

Among the key persons present at the meeting were Mahant Narayan Giri of the Dudheshwarnath Temple and Pawan Sinha, a spiritual leader.

Targeting the Opposition, Adityanath drew a comparison between the SP’s return to power in 2012 and the BJP forming the government in 2017.

“The first decision we took was to shutdown illegal slaughterhouses, formation of anti-Romeo squads and waiver of ₹36,000 crore of farm loans. Our decisions benefitted the ‘Gau Mata’ (cow, considered sacred by Hindus), women and farmers. When the SP came to power in 2012, the first decision they took was to drop cases against the terrorists,” Yogi told the gathering at Pandit Deen Dayal auditorium in Ghaziabad.

The chief minister said that the SP allegedly provided shelter to professional mafias, and it incited a series of riots in places such as Kosi Kalan, Bulandshahr, Meerut among others and these ended only when they got a hint that the BJP was to return to power in 2017.

During the 2012 assembly elections, the SP contested in 401 seats and won 224, while the BJP contested in 398 seats and won only 47. The BJP turned the tables in 2017 when it contested in 384 seats and won 312, while the SP contested in 311 and won only 47 and got voted out of power.

“You celebrated Dussehra and Deepawali during the pandemic and when I inquired from the health minister, I was told that people get a sense of assurance that when Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Yogiji are there, Corona would not be able to harm them. During their (SP) regime, there was no Corona, but they imposed curfews. We imposed only a night curfew during this third wave... we are giving free vaccines, free tests and treatment to all without any discrimination but without any appeasement,” Adityanath said.

Yogi also cited examples of the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and development of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project in Varanasi.

“In Ghaziabad, we had seen development of the Haj House in violation of norms during the previous regime, but we gave you Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan. They stopped the Kanwar Yatras and even banned the Janmashtami celebrations. They thought only for their family, but we held a nationalist approach and thought about everyone, while respecting the faith of the people,” Adityanath said in an apparent dig at the SP.

During his address, there were regular chants of “Jai Shri Ram”, “Bharat Mata ki jai” and “Har Har Mahadev” by the BJP supporters.

Yogi cited the examples of the development of the War Memorial near India Gate in New Delhi and said that celebration of ‘the Samvidhan Diwas’ (Constitution Day on November 26), development of the Panch Teerth (sites related to Dr B R Ambedkar), celebration of the National Unity Day to remember the contributions of Sardar Patel in the integration of India, were due to the thought process of PM Modi.

Adityanath also cited development projects such as the Ganga expressway, Jewar airport, film city, medical device park, sports university in Meerut and a civil terminal at the Hindon airport.

“Their thought process was divisive and destructive while we believe in nationalism and inclusion of all communities. You just see the first two lists of candidates for the assembly election, and you will come to know about the people who got tickets. For them, the development was only restricted to the Saifai family. They promise 300 units of free electricity. One should ask them what they did when they were in power. In those days, there was no electricity,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister said that people in the Opposition parties were not seen anywhere during the pandemic while BJP workers were busy trying to save lives.

“A BJP government is needed in UP in order to uphold the rule of law so that history-sheeters don’t run police stations and criminals don’t get protection. Politics of appeasement should never return, and illegal properties of mafias must be bulldozed...,” Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, SP office-bearers said that Adityanath himself is campaigning and making frequent visits to Ghaziabad for a reason. “He knows that the base of the BJP has shifted, and it is the SP which will form the next government. Many BJP leaders have joined the SP. We have promised 300 units of free electricity, and this will benefit the poor and middle-class people. During the pandemic, people suffered due to shortage of oxygen and there were many deaths during the second wave. The BJP workers were not seen anywhere. They know that they will lose the upcoming election,” said Rashid Malik, SP district president.

Political experts said that Adityanath’s frequent visits to Ghaziabad is bound to boost BJP workers in western Uttar Pradesh.

“Ghaziabad district has five seats and BJP is strong here compared to seats in Baghpat and Meerut, which are comparatively tough. Yogi wants to send a positive message in western UP, which goes to polls in the first phase. In the process, he has also targeted the SP, which is the key opponent of BJP. The frequent visits will also calm down internal dissents within the party after it gave tickets to all its sitting MLAs,” said KK Sharma, associate professor (history) from MM College at Modinagar.

