21 lakh seized from luxury car in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have recovered unaccounted cash worth over ₹24 lakh in two incidents during intensive checking at borders in view of upcoming assembly polls.

Both recoveries were made from Sector 60 checkpost under Sector 58 police station jurisdiction by the personnel form the district police and the State Surveillance Team (SST).

In the first incident, over ₹21 lakh cash was recovered from a Porsche car on Wednesday evening. Police said that the car driver, a businessman, couldn’t produce documents to verify the cash.

“While searching, the total ₹21,23,990 cash was recovered. The driver of Porsche car identified himself as Rohit Awana, a resident of Sector 19 in Noida,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Noida 2).

The ACP said that Awana was released after questioning.

“During questioning, Awana revealed that he runs a petrol pump and was returning home from Gaur City in Greater Noida West with the collection money of last three to four days. We have informed income tax officials to probe into the matter. A case will be registered if we find irregularities in connection with the seized money,” said Verma.

In the second incident, ₹3,01,000 was recovered from a WagonR car at Sector 60 checkpost.

“The car’s occupant, Gopal Swarup, was unable to answer any questions with regards to the cash recovered. He said that he is a businessman working in Noida. Swarup was let go after questioning. Income tax officials have been informed about the cash,” said a senior police official.

The officials said that they are probing if the money was meant to be used in the upcoming state assembly elections. The seven-phase state polls are set to commence from February 10 when the voters in three constituencies of Gautam Budh Nagar — Noida, Jewar and Dadri — will cast the ballot.

The district police have seized unaccounted cash worth about ₹1.50 crore in the past ten days. On January 18, cash worth ₹99 lakh was recovered from an SUV near Noida Stadium in Sector 24 while on January 20, ₹4 lakh was recovered from another SUV in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said police teams have intensified checking in the district ahead of the assembly elections. “We are checking every vehicle entering the city,” he said.

“Apart from borders, our teams are continuously visiting guest houses, hotels, and markets. The SHOs have been directed to keep a watch in the areas falling under their jurisdiction and take swift action against suspicious people,” he said.

The officer further said that a total of 9,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh police and home guards, along with some paramilitary troops, are presently deployed in Gautam Budh Nagar for the assembly elections.

