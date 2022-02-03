243 ‘model’ polling booths in Noida to woo urban voters

In a bid to increase the voter turnout in urban areas of Noida and Dadri constituencies, the district election office has set up 243 ‘model’ polling booths with facilities such as light music, festival decoration, waiting lounge and refreshments.

Officials said that 90% of these booths are in Noida constituency where polling percentage was very low at 48.60% in the previous assembly elections. The rest of the booths are in Dadri constituency where the voter turnout was 60% in the 2017 assembly elections, according to the official figures.

“We have selected model booths from our micro analysis of areas where polling percentage has been low in the past few elections. The overall voter turnout has been the lowest in Noida areas where it has remained around 45-50%. In Dadri too, polling percentage has been around 55-60%. We are hoping to increase the turnout to around 90% this time,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, who is also the district election officer.

The officer said that apart from increasing the overall polling experience through model centres, especially for the urban voters and first time voters, the officials are also collaborating with resident welfare associations, industry bodies and other such associations to increase awareness about the assembly elections.

According to official figures, the Noida and Dadri constituencies have 161 and 203 polling centres, respectively.

In rural areas, local leaders have been asked to motivate people to encourage women in their families to vote, the officials said.

The officials said that steps are also being taken to ensure Covid-appropriate arrangements at all polling centres. This will include social distancing while standing in queue, thermal screening and an extra hour for Covid patients.

“Thermal screening will be done at all polling centres to isolate voters with Covid-like symptoms who will be allowed to vote in the last one hour of polling. People should not be scared to go out and vote,” said Suhas.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district comprises Noida, Dadri and Jewar constituencies, and has about 23,000 elderly voters over 80 years of age and 7,000 physically disabled voters, of which 560 have opted for postal ballots.

The district has 1,669,000 voters, which include 713,696 voters in Noida, 605,431 in Dadri and 350,465 in Jewar constituency. In total, there are 566 polling centres with 1,840 stations or booths. The DM said that about 45,000 voters have been added in the last month and their voter cards are being dispatched by the postal department.

