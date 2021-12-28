250,000 people in the 15-18 age group to be administered Covid jab in Ghaziabad

Nearly 250,000 people in the age group of 15-18 years in Ghaziabad would be administered the Covid-19 vaccines, which is likely to begin from January 3 next year, estimated officials of the district health department on Monday.

In an address to the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for people in the age group of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022; and “precaution dose” of the Covid-19 vaccines will be administered to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, and to people (suffering from co-morbidities) above 60 years of age from January 10 -- only if advisable by doctors.

“Based on official figures, nearly 250,000 children in the age group of 15-18 would be administered the Covid-19 vaccines in the district after the process starts... We have administered both the doses of the vaccines to 326,787 senior citizens so far, and they will also be eligible for the ‘precaution dose’ accordingly,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid vaccination in the district.

According to the figures, Ghaziabad has an overall target of administering 2,702,167 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to target beneficiaries like healthcare workers and frontline workers, besides beneficiaries under the 18+ and 45+ age group. The district, as of Monday (December 27), has administered the first dose of vaccines to 2,589,244 people, and both the doses to 1,714,583 beneficiaries under different age categories. Ghaziabad has administered both the doses to 28,591 healthcare workers and 29,247 frontline workers so far.

The health department is waiting for the directions from the state government about the exact targets of vaccine doses to be administered to the children and people from other age categories, said the officials. “The directions will have exact targets for each category, and we will consider the vaccination coverage accordingly. As of now, we do not have any shortage of vaccines, and the district has the potential to vaccinate over 100,000 beneficiaries -- a target achieved during a mega vaccination drive on September 27 -- in a day. So, if the target for the 15-18 age group is around the estimation, we will be able to vaccinate maximum of them in two weeks,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer (CMO), Ghaziabad.

The officials said that they will roll out a plan for the vaccination drive, which would start in January, and speed up the process to provide maximum coverage to protect beneficiaries against Covid infection.

At present, Ghaziabad is witnessing a rise in the number of Covid cases, with two fresh cases reported on Monday. The total tally of active Covid cases now stands at 85 -- highest since June (324), with 57 cases reported in December alone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON