Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / 30-year-old man arrested for cheating retired Army colonel of 6 lakh in Noida
noida news

30-year-old man arrested for cheating retired Army colonel of 6 lakh in Noida

A 30-year-old man was arrested from Noida on Sunday for allegedly cheating a retired Army colonel of ₹6 lakh nearly five months ago
The suspect was identified as Chetan Prakash Upadhyaya, a native of Bikaner in Rajasthan, said police on Monday. (Representational Photo)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 30-year-old man was arrested from Noida on Sunday for allegedly cheating a retired Army colonel of 6 lakh nearly five months ago. The suspect was identified as Chetan Prakash Upadhyaya, a native of Bikaner in Rajasthan, said police on Monday.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said that Colonel (retired) AK Rajpal , a resident of Noida Sector 29, had filed a complaint at the Sector 20 police station on August 13 this year.

Rajpal received a text message in August that SMS service on his cellphone was blocked and he should contact the number mentioned in the text to resume the service, he said in his complaint. He called on the cellphone number, and the suspect asked him to download an application and make a payment (recharge the cellphone number) of 11 online.

The complainant said that he was kept engaged on the call as the suspect got hold of his bank account details and fraudulently withdrew 6 lakh from there.

RELATED STORIES

A case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (cheating) and Section 66D of the IT Act.

Police got a tip about the suspect’s movement near Sector 18 Metro station on Sunday, and arrested him from there, said Singh, adding, “Police have also recovered five debit cards and as many credit cards, and a cellphone from Upadhyaya’s possession. We have also recovered 5.98 lakh from his bank account, and asked the bank officials to freeze the account.”

Upadhyaya has been involved in such frauds for the past one year and cheated several other people. He has been produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP