30-year-old man arrested for cheating retired Army colonel of 6 lakh in Noida

A 30-year-old man was arrested from Noida on Sunday for allegedly cheating a retired Army colonel of ₹6 lakh nearly five months ago. The suspect was identified as Chetan Prakash Upadhyaya, a native of Bikaner in Rajasthan, said police on Monday.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said that Colonel (retired) AK Rajpal , a resident of Noida Sector 29, had filed a complaint at the Sector 20 police station on August 13 this year.

Rajpal received a text message in August that SMS service on his cellphone was blocked and he should contact the number mentioned in the text to resume the service, he said in his complaint. He called on the cellphone number, and the suspect asked him to download an application and make a payment (recharge the cellphone number) of ₹11 online.

The complainant said that he was kept engaged on the call as the suspect got hold of his bank account details and fraudulently withdrew ₹6 lakh from there.

A case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (cheating) and Section 66D of the IT Act.

Police got a tip about the suspect’s movement near Sector 18 Metro station on Sunday, and arrested him from there, said Singh, adding, “Police have also recovered five debit cards and as many credit cards, and a cellphone from Upadhyaya’s possession. We have also recovered ₹5.98 lakh from his bank account, and asked the bank officials to freeze the account.”

Upadhyaya has been involved in such frauds for the past one year and cheated several other people. He has been produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.