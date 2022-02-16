33% students in Noida yet to receive funds for uniforms, bags

With less than a couple of months left for the 2021-22 academic session to draw its curtains, almost one-third (33.3 percent) of government school students in Gautam Budh Nagar district, who are eligible for funds for schoolbags and uniforms, are yet to receive the money.

Under a scheme, the government is supposed to transfer ₹1,100 to the bank accounts of the guardians of students of classes 1-8 in government schools in the current academic session.

The process was initiated in November 2021, but official data revealed that till January 14, around 29,898 out of a total of 89,842 students are yet to receive the money. This means only 59,944 or 66.7 percent students have so far received the money.

A mandatory condition for direct bank transfer (DBT) is that the students’ parents/guardians’ Aadhaar card should be linked to their bank accounts. However, according to data gathered from the Gautam Budh Nagar basic education department, of the total students who have not received the funds, the bank accounts of 17,871 beneficiaries are yet to be linked to their Aadhaar cards.

“Those parents whose Aadhaar cards are not verified with their bank accounts have been told by teachers to get them linked as soon as possible. All help is being provided by the school staff to such parents to get their Aadhaar cards linked to their bank accounts so that the bank transfers can be done on an urgent basis,” said DK Saxena, basic education officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Incidentally, there are 12,027 beneficiaries whose bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar cards but they are also awaiting the fund transfer. Among these, officials said that while the data of some students is not yet verified by their teachers, there are some students who are ‘suspected’ cases as their names are showing in two or more schools and some whose Aadhaar card verification failed.

“While two phases of bank transfers are over, the third phase is still underway and the remaining beneficiaries will be paid after we make the necessary updates at the block education officer’s level,” said Saxena.

Earlier, the state government used to supply uniforms and bags to students through their respective schools. However, after various complaints regarding size, quality and middlemen indulging in corrupt practices, the Uttar Pradesh government in March 2021, decided to introduce DBT to send money to parents’ bank accounts directly so they can buy school uniforms and bags for their children.

According to the government, ₹1,100 is to be used by the parents to buy school uniforms and bags. Under the scheme, the rates of items have been specified. This includes, ₹600 for two sets of school uniforms, ₹200 for a sweater, ₹125 for shoes and socks and ₹175 for schoolbags.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, there are a total of 511 government schools where students of Classes 1 to 8 study. Of these, 297 are primary (Classes 1 to 5), 53 are upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) and 161 are composite (Classes 1 to 12) schools.

