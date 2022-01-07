36 arrested for partying in violation of Covid norms in Greater Noida

Police on Wednesday night busted musical parties being held in two guest houses in Greater Noida and arrested 36 persons, including five women. These people had gathered for celebrations in violation of the Covid protocols and night curfew restrictions, police said, adding that one of the arrested women is from Nepal.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida, said around 11.30pm Wednesday, the Beta 2 police station received information that some people had gathered at a guest house for some illegal activities in Nat Ki Madhaiya village. “The police team conducted a search and found five persons there -- guest house owner Anuj Kumar,30, his business partner Amit Kumar Mittal,32, their friend Abhishek,28, and two women.”

“During questioning, the five suspects said there was a mujra (dance) programme in another guest house in Sector Sigma 1 and they were about to go there. The police detained these five suspects and conducted a search at another guest house from where 31 people, including three women, were arrested,” he said.

The police said the women were dancing while the people watching were throwing currency notes at them. The police recovered ₹1,30,500 cash, a music system, 30 smartphones, four walkie-talkies, 10 purses, three wrist watches, eight cars, and other items from their possession.

Anil Kumar, station house officer, Beta 2 police station, said the programme was organised by the management of a wall putty company. “The company manager Vipul Sethi, 45, had invited some of his distributors to attend the programme. All people in attendance, including Sethi and the second guest house’s event manager Rohit Sishodiya,30, have been arrested,” he said.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 3,4,5,7 (2)(1) of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 269 (negligent act) and Section 270 (malignant act) of the Indian Penal Code. “The suspects were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in the state from December 25, 2021, and it is in effect from 11pm to 5am daily as part of the government efforts to curb the spread of Covid variant Omicron. The district police has also extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till January 31, 2022.