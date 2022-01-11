368 killed, 504 hurt in 798 accidents in Gautam Budh Nagar last year, shows data

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Monday said there has been a fall in the road accident deaths and injuries in the district in 2021 as compared to 2020, though the number of accidents were more last year.

In 2021, 368 people were killed and 504 injured in 798 road accidents as compared to 380 deaths and 528 injuries in 740 accidents in 2020. There was a 3.15% and 4.54% decline in road accident-related deaths and injuries, respectively, in 2021 as compared to 2020, according to data released on Monday.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “There was a slight rise in the number of accidents in 2021. In 2020, several traffic movement restrictions were in place from April to June following the Covid outbreak. People, too, had restricted their movement, which resulted in less accident cases in 2020. There were no such restrictions in 2021.”

Saha also said that one of the other reasons for the increase in the number of accidents last year could be a rise in the registration of such cases. “Minor accident cases were not reported in 2020. From 2021, we started registering all minor and major accidents using the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) application,” Saha added.

The iRAD mobile application is an initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which aims to improve road safety across the country. The main objective of this project is to develop an integrated road accident database and generate insights by analysing the data through the implementation of data analytics technique.

DCP Saha said that the traffic police have conducted massive road safety awareness drives and also issued fines to violators, which have resulted in better discipline on the roads.

“In November 2021, we conducted an awareness drive for a month and strict enforcement was in place. We recorded 30 deaths in 59 accidents... 54 deaths in 80 accidents were recorded during the same period in 2020,” Saha said.

The Noida traffic police issued 535,000 challans and recovered ₹4.63 crore as fines from the violators in 2021.

Brajesh Sharma, a resident of Antriksh Golf View 2 in Noida Sector 78, who is also a traffic volunteer in the city, said police and traffic volunteers now organise awareness programmes at important crossings across the city on Sundays. “We have been educating many commuters about road safety. People have started wearing helmets and seat belts... We feel that there should be more wall paintings, posters, and banners about road safety along the roads,” he said.