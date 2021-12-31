38 fresh Covid cases emerge in Noida, 80% more cases than a day before

Noida reported 38 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, an 80% jump from the 21 cases reported a day ago on Wednesday. This is also the highest daily count of cases in the past seven months.

The last time the daily caseload crossed 30 in Gautam Budh Nagar district was June 7 when 34 cases were recorded on a single day.

While the absolute number of total cases is not high compared to the total population, the number of cases increased from single digits to over 30 every day in less than a month. According to the health department, the maximum number of cases was reported from the urban areas of Bisrakh, followed by Dankaur. Dadri and Jewar areas reported very few cases.

With around 3,500 tests being conducted in the district, the daily positivity rate in the district crossed 1%.

Around 61,000 tests have been conducted in Noida so far this month.

The number of active cases in the district is now 135--the highest in Uttar Pradesh.

While 134 patients are in home isolation, one patient is admitted at the Noida Covid Hospital. So far, 200 cases have been added to the tally in December. This is already three times the number of cases reported last month--61-- and the highest monthly count in the last six months.There were around 640 cases reported in the district in June, the number reduced to around 165 in July. The number of cases reduced steadily until November, when they started picking up again.

The 38 cases added on Thursday included one woman who travelled from the United Kingdom. Her samples were collected on December 27, eight days after her travel,and they tested positive. However, she was tested again on Thursday, and had recovered by then. Health officials have asked her to stay in home isolation for the next seven days, after which she will be tested again.

Health officials said that all arrangements to tackle the rise in cases are in place.

“The number of cases is going to increase further as data across the state shows. The third wave of the pandemic is here. However, we are not worried as all our arrangements are already in place and need to be reactivated as the demand for health infrastructure increases. We upgraded all our smaller centres as well with medical kits and increased testing. Since most of our population is fully vaccinated, the infections are also mild and very few need hospitalisation,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer.

The state reviewed the Covid-19 preparations of all districts through a video conference on Thursday and asked them to prepare a list of all available hospitals with oxygen beds. The districts have to fill a Google sheet with details of all hospitals as well as sample collection centres and their operation timings. The data is also supposed to be uploaded on the ‘Mera Covid Kendra’ app. The state has also asked districts to ensure that all oxygen plants are functional and can run for at least 4-6 hours at a time. Districts have to also distribute about 50 medical kits to all nigrani samitis and smaller healthcare centres as per demand.