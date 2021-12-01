4 held for ATM theft in Gzb; 2 cops who let them go earlier dismissed

The Ghaziabad police and its cyber cell on Monday arrested five members of a gang of ATM hackers in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. Two officials from the SWAT team of the Gautam Budh Nagar police were also terminated from service for letting the suspects go scot-free three months ago.

The Ghaziabad police said the gang members allegedly told them during questioning that they were nabbed by the Noida police three months ago, but were let off.

The five suspects were identified as Shanavaz Chaudhary, Mohammad Sageer, Mohammad Mehraj, Mohammad Umar and Zameer Seikh -- all in the age group of 25-30 years.

The Ghaziabad police said that Shahnawaz and one of his accomplices, Kamal, have BCA degrees and the gang used to deploy softwares through pen drives to hack ATMs and withdraw cash.

“The five members of the gang were arrested and four others are still on the run. The gang has admitted to their involvement in hundreds of cases of ATM thefts, amounting to crores of rupees, in the past several years. The gang operated in different states. During questioning, they told us that they were nabbed by the Noida police three months ago and let go,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2), adding that the gang used a stolen car. According to police, the suspects told them they allegedly gave ₹20 lakh and a car to bargain for their release from the Noida police. Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the Ghaziabad police shared the information with the Noida police on Monday.

“An inquiry into the matter is being headed by DCP (crime) Abhishek,” Kumar said.

In a video message posted on the Noida police’s WhatsApp media group, DCP Abhishek said the Indirapuram police had arrested some people in connection with ATM fraud.

“The suspects have allegedly levelled some allegations on the Noida police. I have been assigned to probe the matter. We will investigate all aspects of this case and submit a report soon,” he said.

Late Tuesday night, Alok Singh, police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “SWAT team inspector Shahwez Khan and head constable Amrish Yadav have been dismissed from their jobs for their involvement in the crime. Based on the DCP crime’s report, I am convinced that they were involved in the crime.”