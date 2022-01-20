4 lakh seized from SUV in Greater Noida, driver detained

Police on Wednesday seized ₹4 lakh cash from an SUV after its driver failed to produce documents pertaining to the cash in Knowledge Part area in Greater Noida.

Police officials said a team of Knowledge Park police and Static Surveillance Team (SST) were conducting a checking in Sector 151. “The police stopped a Toyota Innova for checking. The police found ₹4 lakh cash in the vehicle,” said Sanjay Kumar, station house officer of Knowledge Park police station.

The Innova driver was identified as Vinit Kumar Madan (35), a resident of Greater Noida. Police said Madan failed to produce papers pertaining to the money and was detained. “We have seized the SUV and cash and launched an investigation,” said Kumar.

On Tuesday, Noida police recovered over ₹99 lakh in cash from an SUV during a checking drive near Noida Stadium Crossing in Sector 24.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said police teams have intensified checking in the district ahead of the assembly elections. The security checking in the city and also at the neighbouring borders has been ramped up. “We are checking every vehicle entering the city,” he said.

“Apart from borders, our teams are continuously visiting guest houses, hotels, markets, etc. The districts police teams are also carrying out patrolling with armed personnel at different locations. The SHOs have been directed to keep a watch in the areas falling under their jurisdiction and take swift action against suspicious people,” he said.

The officer added total 9,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh police and home guards, along with some paramilitary troops, are presently deployed in Gautam Budh Nagar for the assembly elections.