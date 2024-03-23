42 sensitive spots on police radar in Noida ahead of Holi

Noida: In view of the Holi festival, as many as 42 sensitive hotspots have been identified and additional force, including paramilitary personnel, is being deployed in the Gautam Budh Nagar district, the police said on Saturday. To prevent any untoward incident, police officials, including all ACPs and SHOs have been advised to remain vigilant round the clock. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the police, their force will keep an eye on the city roads through the integrated security and intelligent traffic management system (ISTMS).

In a bid to prevent any untoward incident, police officials, including all assistant commissioner of police (ACPs) and station house officers (SHOs), have been advised to remain vigilant round the clock.

“We have identified 42 sensitive hotspots in Noida and Greater Noida where additional forces of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Central Paramilitary Force, and city police will be deployed,” said joint commissioner of police (Gautam Budh Nagar) Shivhari Meena.

“The Gautam Budh Nagar has been divided into 20 zones and 45 sectors. Fifty mobile quick response teams, one company of the Central Paramilitary Force (CPMF), and two companies of the PAC will be deployed,” the officer said, adding that “to curb drunken driving, police will conduct checking in 98 locations”.

Meena further added that “if someone is found violating the law, strict action will be taken. With the help of ISTMS, traffic police will keep an eye on roads and penalise for rules violations.”

Urging citizens not to indulge in illegal activities and especially avoid drinking and driving, an officer said: “Police officials have been directed to remain alert on drink and driving incidents.”

“Our teams will be equipped with breathanalyzers at check points created across the district to check violations. Strict action will be taken against all who are found drinking and driving,” the officer added.