42-yr-old relative of Omicron infected elderly couple tests positive for Covid

A 42-year-old man--a family member of the elderly couple whose genome sequencing test report arrived on Friday and confirmed they were infected by the Omicron variant of Covid-19--tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday.

District health officials said the elderly couple--a man aged 69 and his 66-year-old wife--travelled from Mumbai to Jaipur and arrived in Ghaziabad on November 29. When they started showing symptoms of Covid-19, they underwent a test, the report of which arrived on December 3 and confirmed their infection. They stayed in home isolation for 10 days, after which they again underwent an RT-PCR test, the report of which arrived on December 15 and showed they were negative to Covid-19.

Dr R K Gupta, district surveillance officer, said when the couple tested positive in the first Covid-19 test, the report of which arrived on December 3, health teams collected about 60 samples of their family members and neighbours.

“The 42-year-old man did not test positive in the first round of samples that were collected on December 3. After we received the genome-sequencing report of the elderly couple on Friday, their family members were tested again. This time, the man tested positive for Covid-19. We have sent his sample for genome-sequencing and are waiting for the reports of the tests done in the second round,” said Dr Gupta adding that the man has been asked to stay in home isolation.

“Since the elderly couple has completed their course of home isolation and their RT-PCR results, which arrived on December 15, showed that they have tested negative for Covid-19, they were given permission to go and left for Mumbai on Saturday night,” said Dr Gupta.

Officials said there are nine other members in the couple’s house, which includes a family staying on the first floor, whose samples have been collected for Covid-19. The elderly couple’s house has been turned into a micro-containment zone and the movement of the family members has been restricted. “A police team has been deployed outside the house to keep a check on outsiders visiting the family as a precautionary measure,” said Dr Gupta.

Meanwhile, teams from the district health department have scaled up testing and set up a vaccination camp at Nehru Nagar, after the district health department on Friday found its first two Omicron cases in the elderly couple, who happen to be from the locality.

“We have deployed teams who are collecting samples in the locality and another team for vaccinating eligible beneficiaries. We are taking samples from about 100 houses in the vicinity and about 250 samples will be collected in this exercise. The testing camp will be in place for two to three days,” said Dr Gupta.

Health experts said they are expecting cases to rise further in December and January.

“Covid cases have increased in Ghaziabad in December and are expected to rise further, although there is no severe heath complications among the current Covid patients till now. Still, all precautions need to be taken to prevent spread of infection. The health department should ensure that genome-sequencing test results arrive in time, unlike in the case of the elderly couple whose reports arrived after they tested negative for Covid,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).

“Officials should also ensure people take up at least the first vaccine shot in order to get some protection against Covid,” he added.