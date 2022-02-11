45-year-old man on his way to cast vote in Greater Noida assaulted; 3 arrested

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A video of the incident was also circulated on social media platforms in which the three persons were seen clashing with each other and some local people trying to intervene. In the video, some people were also seen carrying wooden sticks in their hands
Police said the incident took place over a monetary dispute and complaints were registered from both the parties and all the three people involved in the brawl were arrested. (Photo for representation / Sunil Ghosh / HT)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 45-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by two people after he reached a booth to cast his vote in Dankaur on Thursday. Police said the incident took place over a monetary dispute and complaints were registered from both the parties and all the three persons involved in the brawl were arrested.

The victim, identified as Desh Raj, hails from Makanpur Bangar village in Dankaur.

Sudhir Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Dankaur police station, said that Raj had borrowed 70,000 from Vijendra Kumar, a resident of the same village around two years ago. However, Raj later shifted to Kasna area and did not repay the money.

“On Thursday, Raj had visited his native village to cast his vote in the assembly elections when Vijendra, 35, and his friend Rahul Kumar, 30, manhandled him near a polling booth. Some local villagers also gathered at the spot to witness the incident . A police team reached the spot and arrested the three persons,” SHO Kumar said.

A video of the incident was also circulated on social media platforms in which the three persons were seen clashing with each other and some local people trying to intervene. In the video, some people were also seen carrying wooden sticks in their hands.

The SHO said the two parties have filed cases against each other. “We have registered two cases under Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The suspects were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.

