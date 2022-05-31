4-year-old in Noida diagnosed, treated for rare disorder Glutaric acidemia

Doctors at the Child PGI Hospital (PGICH) in Noida diagnosed a rare metabolic disorder called Glutaric acidemia in a four-year-old and have treated the initial symptoms successfully, much to the relief of his parents who had lost two children to a similar illness which went undiagnosed.

Glutaric acidemia does not allow the body to produce the lysine breaking enzyme that is found in most proteins.

Hospital authorities said the child had a sudden attack of encephalopathy (a kind of brain disease) and seizures and was brought to the emergency ward of PGICH in a serious condition. His symptoms were initially managed while the case was examined by specialists, including Dr DK Singh, Dr Bhanu and Dr Vernika.

The child was also put on ventilator support for around 10 days, during which he suffered hypoglycaemic events (very low level of blood sugar).

Looking at the symptoms and family history, Dr Mayank Nilay from medical genetics suspected the child to be suffering from Glutaric acidemia. The hospital got the genetic testing done for free, considering the poor socioeconomic condition of the family, which confirmed the diagnosis.

The estimated worldwide frequency of this disease is one in a lakh newborns, and around 20-30 such patients have been reported from India so far, mostly at AIIMS, say doctors.

“The patient was started on specific management as per this diagnosis, which resulted in dramatic improvement of the child. However, the biggest challenge here is diet management throughout the life. People with this disease need to follow a highly controlled specific diet and take proteins without lysine,” said Dr Mayank Nilay.

He added that with controlled diet and some medication, children with this disease can lead a normal life with a normal life expectancy. Early diagnosis and prompt initiation of treatment can prevent the long-term neurological complications, developmental delays and death, he said.

As the child will require lifelong dietary modifications, Dr Nilay contacted Dey Farms in Ranchi, known for its philanthropic activities, which agreed to arrange a special dietary formula free of cost for the child for the next six months.

Dr Nilay said that the child is fit now and will be discharged soon. However, he will require around three packets of the special low lysine formula feed as of now and the requirement will gradually increase with age and weight, along with maintaining a strict diet. The formula would have cost around ₹3,000 per month. Additionally, the strict diet will exclude rice, potato, dal, meat, fish, egg and other usual high-protein foods that are staple in India.

According to Dr Ajai Singh, director PGICH, “Due to lack of uniformly available newborn screening in India, the diagnosis of such metabolic disorders is delayed. Other factors for delayed diagnosis and poor final outcome are lack of awareness amongst physicians, lack of home management and poor patient compliance due to illiteracy and socioeconomic status. The UP government has made an expert team for proper training of doctors and even ASHA workers for early screening of such rare disorders and PGICH will act as an integral part of that training program for rare disorders.”

Doctors say that the biggest lesson is that parents need to ensure newborn screening for such genetic and metabolic diseases that is supposed to be done on the third day of life.

