5 held for robbing commuters in Noida, Greater Noida on pretext of offering lift

Police arrested five people on Monday night for allegedly looting commuters on the pretext of offering them lift in a vehicle in Noida and Greater Noida, said officials of the Expressway police on Tuesday.

The suspects -- identified as Deepak Chauhan, 23, Sumit Chauhan, 25, Punit Singh, 24, Vijay Kumar, 22, and Sameer, 23 -- all residents of Aligarh, have been committing the crime for the past one year. Five cases of loot and robbery were registered against the suspects at the Expressway and Dankaur police stations this year, said the police.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said that the Expressway police got a tip about the suspects’ movement near Jaypee Hospital in Noida Sector 128 on Monday night. “Police signalled their Maruti Swift Dzire car, with no number plate, to stop for checking. Soon, the suspects opened fire at the police team and tried to escape, but failed to do so,” he said, adding that Deepak suffered a bullet injury in his left leg during an encounter with the police, which broke out after they resisted their arrest.

Police have recovered two countrymade guns, three live cartridges, two used cartridges and a stolen car from the possession of the suspects.

The five arrested men revealed during interrogation that they used to offer lift to people in their car and then rob them at gunpoint.

On October 31 this year, Deepak and Sumit were arrested from Dankaur in connection with a robbery case. “They had robbed a man of ₹1 lakh in Dankaur on October 28. Police arrested the duo, and sent them to jail. But, after being released from the jail on a bail in November, they were again involved in such crimes,” Singh said.

The suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.

