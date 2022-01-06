5 new police stations opened across Noida; 22 police stations in GB Nagar so far

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday started operating five new police stations in Noida -- Phase 1, and sectors 63, 113, 126 and 142 for better maintenance of law and order there. These police stations will operate from police check posts in their respective areas till their offices are completely built.

At present, there are 22 police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar -- six in Noida Zone, six in Noida Central, nine in Greater Noida, and one women police station in Sector 39.

Alok Singh, police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the Uttar Pradesh government in August 2018 announced to set up the new police stations in the district. “These five new police stations have been carved out of the existing stations, for better policing,” Singh said.

The Phase 1 police station has been carved out from Sector 20, Sector 63 from Phase 3, Sector 113 from Sector 49, Sector 126 from Sector 39, and Sector 142 from Surajpur and Phase 2 police station areas. The Phase 1 police station will operate from the Harolla check post, Sector 126 police station from the Okhla check post, Sector 113 from the Sector 116 check post, Sector 63 from the Block C check post in Sector 63, and Sector 142 from the Sector 144 check post till their buildings are developed, Singh added. Police said the office buildings of the five police stations will be developed within the next two years.

“Land for these police stations has been allotted. The Phase 1 and Sector 142 police stations will be developed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Awas Nigam, and the other three stations will be developed by the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam,” the commissioner said, adding that these police stations will have two-storey state-of-the-art buildings, which will have facilities like a reception, a women’s help desk, a complaint room, a surveillance room, a staff room, an arsenal, a store room, a washroom, a lockup, among others. The campus will also have a separate housing complex for the police personnel. The police commissionerate has deployed five police personnel as in-charges of these new police stations.

Singh also said that one more police station in Noida has been proposed, and four other stations in the Jewar airport area. “The land for the four police stations in Jewar has been allotted,” he added.

Rajendra Kumar, sub-inspector at the Sector 126 police station, said that the check post covers limited areas and these stations have larger jurisdictions. “Now, we will be able to file FIRs in the police station. This will certainly help the locals. Earlier, complainants had to visit the Sector 39 police station to register FIRs,” Kumar said.

KK Jain, secretary general of Federation of Noida residents’ welfare association (FONRWA), said that the new police stations will ensure safety of the residents. “This will also deter the anti-social elements from committing crime in the area. We had urged the government to set up these new police stations. The government has delivered on their promises,” he said.