500 travellers from ‘at risk’ countries arrived in Noida since Nov 15

The district administration has received a list of about 500 international travellers who have come to Noida since November 15 from high risk countries.

Officials said of the 292 travellers notified till Thursday, teams from the district administration have been able to trace about 240 of them till Friday. Around 45 travellers had been traced till Thursday morning. None of the travellers have tested positive for Covid-19 yet, said officials.

A new list of about 200 travellers was sent to the district administration on Friday. The administration could not get through 52 travellers identified from the previous list and has sent teams to their given addresses to take their health updates.

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas L Y has been appointed as the nodal officer from the state to coordinate the list of international travellers coming to Uttar Pradesh. “The Director General of Civil Aviation essentially sends information of all travellers to the states. The state surveillance officer distributes them among all the district magistrates. We just need to ensure that the lists come on time so that tracking and testing can begin accordingly,” said the DM.

Suhas also held the district’s Covid task force meeting on Friday morning after nearly three months to review the Covid preparedness of the district. Nodal officers for various tasks, including surveillance, RRTS, testing and contact tracing, have been appointed. Arrangements for various medications, beds and oxygen supply were also reviewed.

“Many medicines used in Covid treatment do not a long shelf life. Though we don’t have any Covid cases yet, we want to be safe than sorry. I have asked the health department to find out the requirement of medicines so that we can rationally stock up,” said Suhas.

He added that since most of the oxygen plants in the district are new, they are functional and are being kept ready for supply. “There are minor snags in the operation of the oxygen plants, which will be plugged within a week. There are also sufficient oxygen cylinders,” said Suhas. Estimates suggest that about 1,200 cylinders are available at the government facilities.

While testing and vaccination was hit due to the strike called by staff of the National Health Mission (NHM), the administration has asked the lab technicians and Asha workers to rejoin work.

On Thursday, the district health department reserved 30 beds in two wards of Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39 for all international travellers who test positive for Covid-19.

Depending on the severity of cases, patients will be either transferred to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida or be treated in the Noida Covid hospital, said officials.

“Most L-1 (non-critical) patients may be in home isolation; L-2 (complicated) patients will be taken to the Noida Covid Hospital and L-3 (critical) patients will be taken to GIMS. If cases increase further, we will scale up the number of beds at other facilities,” Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, had said.

