550,000 Ghaziabad households to be issued unique IDs soon
About 550,000 households under Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s jurisdiction area will have an 18-digit unique identification number. The civic body officials said that the work for the project will start from this financial year after the geographic information system (GIS)-survey output is finalised.
The corporation has conducted a GIS-based survey of properties in its jurisdiction area and found that about 168,000 properties were never charged property tax, thereby posing a dent in the annual revenues. The GIS-survey is almost complete and physical verification of the properties is currently underway, said civic body officials.
“We have completed the survey of about 45 out of the 100 residential wards and the work for the pending areas is likely to be completed this month itself. Once the survey work is over, the properties that were not included will also be brought under the ambit of property tax. Thereafter, every household will be allotted an 18-digit unique identification number which will be allotted to all the properties,” said Sanjeev Sinha, corporation’s chief tax assessment officer.
The officials said that the unique ID will have the details of state, district, ward and mohalla for all the properties and a name plate of the unique ID will also be installed at the properties.
“This will help in the authentication of properties in the corporation area and also create an online record for all properties. In future, the unique number may also be used for provision of services. The old numbering scheme for houses will remain, while the new ID will also be put to use,” said an officer from the corporation.
The corporation has so far collected about ₹163 crore revenues on property taxes in the 2021-22 financial year, while it stood at ₹140 crore in the previous financial year, said sources.
“With the unique identification number, the details of the properties, their owners, status of properties, etc; will be made available online in the near future. This will also help the status check over pendency,” said Rajendra Tyagi, a councillor from Raj Nagar area.
-
Jewar airport authorities focus on tree conservation
A team from the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar has transplanted 68 large trees of native species as part of its conservation plan for the 'green airport'. NIA chief executive officer, Christoph Schnellmann added that a specific area has been earmarked within the airport land for the purpose. Schnellmann added that various other environment-friendly initiatives are also being planned at the upcoming airport that will be executed in a staggered manner through the development phase of the airport.
-
Greater Noida authority mulls changing names of sectors
The Greater Noida authority is mulling to change the names of sectors in the industrial town to make them simpler for residents as well as for the convenience of visitors. Greater Noida authority's chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan has formed a committee headed by additional CEO Deep Chand to look into the matter. The authority plans to rename the sectors, both residential and industrial, by numbers for the convenience of the public.
-
Noida authority demolishes farmhouses on Yamuna floodplains
The Noida authority on Friday demolished 10 farmhouses that were built on the floodplains of the Yamuna river in violation of National Green Tribunal directions. The NGT, in a May 20, 2013 order, had directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to clear all concrete structures built illegally on notified no-development zones on the NCR floodplains.
-
Nigerian held for defrauding woman of ₹1.07L in Greater Noida
A Nigerian national residing in Greater Noida was arrested by the cyber cell of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday for cheating a woman of ₹1.07 lakh on a matrimonial site, officials said on Friday. The police revealed that the accused, along with more accomplices who are absconding and yet to be identified, have been involved in defrauding over 250 people in India to the tune of ₹50 crore since the year 2018.
-
In a boost to fight against crime, CM to launch Dial 112, AMBIS on Gudi Padwa
In a bid to strengthen the police force, the state government is launching Dial 112, an integrated centralised helpline for emergencies, and an automated multimodal biometric identification system (AMBIS) that will help the force improve the detection and conviction rate of crime. Chief minister Uddhav Thackray will inaugurate the two projects on the occasion of Marathi New Year, Gudi Padwa, on Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics