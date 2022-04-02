550,000 Ghaziabad households to be issued unique IDs soon

About 550,000 households under Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s jurisdiction area will have an 18-digit unique identification number. The civic body officials said that the work for the project will start from this financial year after the geographic information system (GIS)-survey output is finalised.

The corporation has conducted a GIS-based survey of properties in its jurisdiction area and found that about 168,000 properties were never charged property tax, thereby posing a dent in the annual revenues. The GIS-survey is almost complete and physical verification of the properties is currently underway, said civic body officials.

“We have completed the survey of about 45 out of the 100 residential wards and the work for the pending areas is likely to be completed this month itself. Once the survey work is over, the properties that were not included will also be brought under the ambit of property tax. Thereafter, every household will be allotted an 18-digit unique identification number which will be allotted to all the properties,” said Sanjeev Sinha, corporation’s chief tax assessment officer.

The officials said that the unique ID will have the details of state, district, ward and mohalla for all the properties and a name plate of the unique ID will also be installed at the properties.

“This will help in the authentication of properties in the corporation area and also create an online record for all properties. In future, the unique number may also be used for provision of services. The old numbering scheme for houses will remain, while the new ID will also be put to use,” said an officer from the corporation.

The corporation has so far collected about ₹163 crore revenues on property taxes in the 2021-22 financial year, while it stood at ₹140 crore in the previous financial year, said sources.

“With the unique identification number, the details of the properties, their owners, status of properties, etc; will be made available online in the near future. This will also help the status check over pendency,” said Rajendra Tyagi, a councillor from Raj Nagar area.