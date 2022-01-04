55-year-old man arrested for rape, murder of woman friend’s granddaughter

Noida: A 55-year-old man was arrested on Monday for the alleged rape and murder of his 50-year-old woman friend’s granddaughter in Noida Phase 2.

Police said according to the man, the couple wanted to marry each other and the man felt the 3-year-old child was a hurdle in their relationship.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women’s safety, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the child lived with her grandmother in Yaqubpur village. “The child’s father is in judicial custody in connection with a murder case for the last two years while her mother lives in Badaun,” she said.

On December 24, the child’s grandmother informed the police that the child had gone missing while playing outside her home. A police team reached the spot and launched a search but failed to trace the child. The police registered a case against unknown person(s) under Section 363 (abduction) of IPC at Phase 2 police station.

On December 28, the child’s body was found in an abandoned under-construction building, around 100 metres from her house. “The child had injury marks on her private parts and forensic experts observed that she appeared to have been sexually assaulted and killed. We added Section 302 (murder), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), Section 376-AB (punishment for rape of woman under twelve years of age), Section 377 (unnatural offence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 to the FIR,” the DCP said.

Shukla said that the police investigated the matter and found that the suspect frequently visited the child’s grandmother. “We found they wanted to marry each other. The grandmother told the suspect that she had to take care of the child. She promised him that once the child’s father was released from jail, she would hand over the child to him and then marry him.”

Police said the suspect, who had a criminal background, frequently abused the child, believing she was a hurdle in his relationship with the child’s grandmother.

On Monday, the police arrested the suspect from a Sector 88 park in Noida.

Police said he admitted to his crime during interrogation. “That day, the suspect took the child to a secluded location, assaulted and killed her,” the DCP said.

The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. “We have detained the child’s grandmother in connection with the case. She will be arrested if her role is established in the murder,” the DCP added.