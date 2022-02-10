‘5-6 hr operation’: Noida twin towers to be razed on May 22

Supertech’s twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A will be demolished on May 22 in accordance with Supreme Court orders, said Noida authority officials, adding that a final road map was readied on Wednesday.

According to the February 7 order, realtor Supertech and demolition contractor Edifice Engineering will have to demolish the two 40-storey buildings in Supertech’s Emerald Court society so that the top court’s demolition directive of August 31 last year, is implemented without hold-up.

Officials said almost all no-objection certificates (NOCs), including those from the fire department, administration, pollution department, Gas Authority of India Ltd and Noida authority have been issued -- except from the police.

Police said that since explosives will be used to demolish the buildings, the required NOC will be issued shortly under the Explosives Act for their transportation and storage. Authorities said it will take five or six hours to demolish the buildings.

Noida authority officials said chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari held a meeting with all stakeholders, including Supertech Limited, Edifice Engineering, residents of other Emerald towers and ATS Village (twin towers’ neighbouring buildings) to discuss technical issues in detail on Wednesday, wherein it was decided that residents of apartments in ATS Village and Emerald’s old towers will be asked to vacate their houses during the demolition.

“We put forth our concerns that the safety of residents and nearby buildings should be kept in mind during demolition. We have been assured that nearby towers will face no issues. We have been informed that apartment owners in nearby towers will have to vacate their apartments for 5-6 hours during the demolition process. Edifice will take care of the maintenance, if any, after the demolition of our towers in Emerald Court,” said UB Teotia, Emerald Court residents’ welfare association office-bearer.

Officials said Edifice Engineering has been told to mobilise its workforce before February 20.

